Associate Press says Joe Biden has reached 273 Electoral Votes

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The AP and NBC News are reporting Joe Biden is now considered President-Elect.

NBC News says Joe Biden has reached 273 in the electoral college. A candidate needs 270 to be considered a winner in a Presidential race.

This news comes on the heels of President Trump saying he would continue with legal challenges as recently as Friday.

