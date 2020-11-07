Associate Press says Joe Biden has reached 273 Electoral Votes

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The AP and NBC News are reporting Joe Biden is now considered President-Elect.
NBC News says Joe Biden has reached 273 in the electoral college. A candidate needs 270 to be considered a winner in a Presidential race.
This news comes on the heels of President Trump saying he would continue with legal challenges as recently as Friday.
