Wichita firefighters battle a two alarm fire at 12th Street North and Jackson – KSN Photo by Jhovani Carrillo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Fire Department and EMS responded to a house fire near 12th Street North and North Jackson Avenue just before 8 pm Sunday night.

KSN has a crew on the scene, is monitoring the situation, and will add additional information as it comes out.