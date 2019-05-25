Immediate evacuation for Greenwood Co. residents below Fall River Dam Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Volunteers prepare at the shelter at Jefferson Street Baptist Church, Eureka, after residents from Fall River and in the path of the Fall River Dam were asked to evacuate. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Red Cross Shelter, Eureka, Kansas [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fall River at Fall River Lake NOAA water levels 11p May 24, 2019 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Facebook post alerting residents of evacuations. [ + - ] Video

GREENWOOD County, Kan. (KSNW) All residents below Fall River Dam are being urged to evacuate immediately, according to Greenwood County Emergency Management.

The alert went out around 11:30 p.m. Friday asking all those residents to evacuate as water was being released from the Fall River Dam due to record water levels. The town of Fall River was also under voluntary evacuation orders.

A shelter has been set up in Eureka at Jefferson Street Baptist, 300 S. Jefferson Street.

The emergency management director said they're having a lot of people voluntarily evacuate out of Fall River and they're encouraging anyone below the dam to evacuate now. The flood gates are open and water is being released from the reservoir.

Emergency officials are going door to door to evacuate residents. About 150 people are in the path of potential flood waters.

"We are strongly advising people that they need to evacuate, we do not know what's going to happen with the water released," said Levi Vinson, Director of Greenwood County Emergency Management. "Our fear is, if people don't leave now with the flooding, may not be able to get to them."

Vinson said that because the water levels at Fall River Reservoir are at record levels, they have to release the water, but don't have a historical reference to know how bad the flooding will be downstream. They want everyone to get out now for their own safety.

Pastor John Craighead at Jefferson Street Baptist said about a dozen people were at the church around 1:30 a.m. and said more could be coming. The Red Cross is providing food, cots, blankets and necessities. Pastor Craighead said his church members will be there in the morning to continue to help with the relief effort ad prepare meals.

The pastor shared a message for anyone out on the roads tonight.

"Do not drive into the water. Don't put yourself at risk and don't put our first responders at risk," Craighead said, noting there had been several dangerous situations in recent weeks,

Vinson said flash flooding has caused significant damage to secondary roadways in the area, although no serious injuries or major property damage was reported as of 1 a.m. Saturday morning.