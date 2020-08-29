Two women pinned in vehicle after collision in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County Dispatch has confirmed two women are pinned inside a vehicle near Rose Hill.

It occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Emergency crews on scene are attempting to safely remove the two females pinned inside the vehicle after it hit a tree east of SW 170th.

The women are believed to have sustained serious injuries but the extents of those injuries are unknown at this time.

KSN crews are heading to the scene to bring you more details on this story. Go to KSN.com for information as it develops.