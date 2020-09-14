Wichita police: teen killed, another person injured in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a deadly shooting in the 1600 block of South Water around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said some people walked up to a home in the area and opened fire hitting a male, 17, and a female, 30, who were on the front porch of their house.

“As far as preliminary right not, but from what we know we had unknown persons approached the residence on foot, fired some rounds at the residence,” said Wichita Police Captain Wendell Nicholson.

Nicholson said the teenager was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries and the female victim is in the hospital with critical injuries.

Based on preliminary information, police believe this may have been a targeted attack. They are talking to neighbors to gather more details.

No arrests have been made.

