WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Police are investigating a shooting at a Dillons on 21 Street North and Amidon. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Police tell KSN that a victim was taken to the hospital with two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the chest.

According to WPD, there were two groups that got into an argument in the parking lot of the Dillons and several shots were fired soon after.

Police are still gathering up information.