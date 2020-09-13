BREAKING: One person fatally injured in officer-involved shooting in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near a rural Butler County intersection.

Butler County Sheriff confirms the incident happened around 10:50 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of southwest Tawakoni road and South 140th Street.

911 Dispatch received a call for a domestic disturbance in progress. According to the Sheriff, one woman and two children at the residence were able to leave the house as officers arrived.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet says officers began negotiating with the suspect inside the home when he slipped out of the residence to another vehicle on the property. The suspect drove away from the residence close to a nearby field.

Herzet says officers were able to get the vehicle stop to continue negotiations with the man until he became violent. Herzet says the suspect was hit twice with a taser.

The Sheriff says they also fired a less-lethal bean bag round at the suspect. Herzet also says the suspect eventually managed to get a deputy against a fence.

That’s when the Sheriff says the suspect got his hands on the deputy’s service weapon and allegedly shot himself with that weapon.

Officers attempted life saving measures on the suspect however the suspect died of his injuries.

The Sheriff is on scene investigating. Three Butler County Sheriffs Deputies will be off-duty while KBI investigates, as the incident is considered an officer-involved shooting.

KSN has a crew on the way for more details.