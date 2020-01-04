Breaking News
BREAKING: WFD respond to east Wichita apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are working to put out a blaze at an east side apartment complex that has left multiple families displaced.

The fire started at around 10 p.m. Friday night at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of East Kellogg Drive, between Woodlawn and Rock Road.

Officials say smoke is visible on arrival to the two-and-one-half story complex.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown but believed to have begun on a stovetop in one of the apartment units.

KSN News will bring you more on this breaking news story as details develop.

