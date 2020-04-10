Bridge repairs continue on Kellogg at Tyler Road

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas Department of Transportation project repairing the bridges on Kellogg at Tyler Road began Saturday, April 4, reducing traffic from three lanes to two lanes in each direction.

The work on both east and westbound lanes include deck patching, expansion joint and bridge approach repairs, then lane striping. Two-lane traffic in each direction will be maintained through the life of the project. The work should be completed by October.

Highway Heavy Repair LLC of Minnesota is the prime contractor on the $824,537.83 project.

For the latest details of this and other KDOT projects in Wichita, updates are posted on the weekly report for Wichita highway projects.

