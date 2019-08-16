Bringing Wichitans together at Love Your Community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans can expect a little bit of everything at the 4th Annual Love Your Community event on Saturday.

It’s a big event that has attracted around a thousand people every year.

“It’s grown into something where we see people from all sides of town, all walks of life, all faiths,” explained organizer Angel Martinez. “It’s simple – it’s just love. It’s so easy to show love to somebody.”

The event starts with a neighborhood cleanup, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will focus on the Evergreen and Delano neighborhoods.

From 2-3 p.m., the public is invited to watch a parade. Following that is a block party — which includes a car show, live entertainment, food, a resource fair and a taco eating contest.

The Wichita Police Department will also be there to talk to community members about the recent gang violence.

“We’re just trying to build relationships between police officers and citizens, and just build that engagement and that trust,” Martinez said.

Love Your Community is usually hosted in parts of the city that have been forgotten about, or don’t receive as much attention as others do.

Since starting the event, Martinez said he’s seen his own Evergreen community grow and improve — as community members and city leaders are showing more love to the area.

He hopes to see the same for the other Wichita neighborhoods.

“It’s easy for them to invest in us because we’re invested in ourselves,” said Martinez. “We’ve seen murals pop up. We’ve seen different organizations pop up and host cultural events. We’ve seen the City put on the Open Streets NoMar event.”

For more information about Love Your Community, visit the event Facebook page.