Broadcasters remember Don Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Five days a week from 1985 to 1999, Scott Smith hosted the popular KKRD morning show alongside Don Hall.

“It’s the memory I’ll always have of Don is just being a real nice guy, Monday through Friday always enjoyable and always looked forward to seeing him and always looked forward to working with him,” said Smith.

Hall’s career spanned five radio stations inlcuding KEYN where he currently worked. He also worked as the public announcer for Wichita State Men’s basketball.

Longtime WSU radio play-by-play announcer Mike Kennedy said he’ll miss Hall’s energy and presence at the games.

“Anytime you’d see him before a ball game at the arena the first thing he’d say was hey so what’s happening with you. And he was sincerely interested about what’s happening with you,” said Kennedy.

A genuine person who more than anything loved giving back to the community.

“Whether that was for United Way, whether that was for Make-a-Wish, you name the charity, he’s probably done something with it,” said Smith.

His voice entertained many generations. A big personality that’s left and even bigger impression on Wichita.

“We have a big hole to fill in this community he is going to be so sorely missed, ” said Smith.