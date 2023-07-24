THE BRONX (PIX11) — Some call it a wonderful coincidence while others say it’s the result of years of perseverance and hard work: A Bronx man and his mother graduated college together.

Sometimes, one or the other would become discouraged and want to stop. Still, Carolette and Deondre Mckenzie kept each other motivated to get their associate’s degree at Bronx Community College. Last month, they finally made it happen.

It was a double-degree celebration. When 48-year-old Carolette McKenzie and her son, 22-year-old Deondre Mckenzie from the Bronx, graduated together on June 2. On the same day, on the same stage.

Carolette got her associate’s in applied science. Her son got his associate’s in criminal justice just a few minutes before. Both of their college dreams came true at the same time. They didn’t even know their graduation fell on the same day until they were inviting family from Jamaica to come and realized the terrific timing.

The Mackenzies immigrated to the United States from Jamaica and came to New York City to chase the American dream. Both worked full-time and went to college classes too. Instead of the child being embarrassed by their mom, it’s the other way around.

They both credit hard work and never gave up. They even shared the same academic advisor. They both credit a BCC program called the Accelerated Study in Associate Program, or ASAP, for helping them every step of the way.

Now with their associate’s degrees, they are unstoppable. Carolette is on her way to becoming a nurse. Deondre is pursuing a career in criminal justice.

Their message? Anything is possible, especially if you have your family by your side.