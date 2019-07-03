Brushfires from fireworks

Although we’ve had plenty of rain this season, it doesn’t mean that the ground isn’t dry and that brush fires can still happen.

“We’ve had a couple brushfires down in the riverbed area that were caused by people shooting off fireworks,” said Garden City Fire Department’s interim Chief, Rick Collins.

The department said they have battled five brushfires in two weeks.

“Hopefully not many more than that,” he said.

The interim chief said the other brushfires were caused by people throwing lit cigarettes out a car window and sparks from a vehicle igniting dry grass nearby.

He urges caution, especially when lighting fireworks.

“People just need to be safe,” he said.

It’s a good idea to set off fireworks away from the house, at the end of your driveway, have a bucket of water close by just in case, and let used fireworks cool overnight before throwing them in the trash.

All easy ways to prevent a fire.

“We can go put them out, but we can’t stop you, so just be more cautious,” he said.

