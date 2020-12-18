Bubbles and heaters, local restaurants are getting creative to meet capacity limits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Thinking outside the bubble. Wichita Restaurants are getting creative to find new ways to meet capacity limits.

With a heater, bluetooth speakers, games, and food, Norton’s Brewing Company Owner Dan Norton said the sanitized bubbles could be his saving grace.

“The hardest part for us has been having to lay off our employees,” said Dan Norton. “Adding 24 seats will help the cause.”

The bubbles were built and designed by Norton. He said within one day he’s had dozens of people book reservations.

For now, there is only one bubble, but Nortons expects to have three more next week.

The Rusty Nail is another business getting creative by doubling the size of the patio, adding storage containers and heaters.

“We’re just thinking outside the box, figure out how we can get as many seats out here as possible, keeping the social distance,” said Owner Kristi Ivy.

Ivy said money is tight, but taking a risk is her only option to keep business going.

Both owners said they are doing everything they can to turn a dime into a quarter, while adding a fun twist to eating out.

“We just really hope everybody can survive this and get through it and come out on the other side stronger,” said Norton.

More information about the bubbles can be found here.

Here are the latest stories: