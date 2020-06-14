Bucklin woman dies in fatal crash in Trego county

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A young woman has died following a fatal rollover ejection accident.

It happened around noon Saturday near the intersection of Road M and 290th Street, 4 miles west of Kansas Highway 147.

Kansas Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Courtney Windholz was southbound on 290th Road when she lost control of her GMC Envoy for unknown reasons. Windholz struck a dirt embankment on the driver side, causing the vehicle to roll over. The woman was ejected from the vehicle. The GMC came to rest on its roof.

Windholz was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified by the Ford County Sheriff.

