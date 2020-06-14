Bucklin woman dies in fatal crash in Trego county

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-- Today, a protest organized to help people express their voices in a safe environment. KSN News spoke with organizers of the event this week to see where the idea "Little Lives Matter Too" came from. Myra Manlangit, a participant and organizer of this event said it started when she mentioned her concerns in taking her children to the protest. She said, she wanted them to voice their opinion, but for her it just seemed too dangerous. That's when she said she reached out to the city to see what they were doing.

"There was a rally two Saturdays ago at the north police department and I really wanted to bring my kids but with everything going I was really concern, you know? If anything was to happen and their safety. So I got in contact with Precious and Tish the one who organized that rally and I said hey we should come up with something for the children that way they have a voice in the matter and they can be part of the experience too," said, participant and organizer of 'Little Lives Matter Too', Myra Manlangit.