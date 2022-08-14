BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr.

According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.”

(Courtesy: the City of Bel Aire – Government)

The City is asking residents to avoid the area.

The City’s Facebook page says the buckling is considered “an emergency repair” and that they are trying to get it completed as soon as possible.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Public Affairs Manager, Tom Hein, the reason for the buckling is moisture and heat.

“Concrete is in plates, and when the moisture is down there, and then, you add heat on top of that, and you get that expansion, plates tend to act against each other, or fight against each other, and eventually, they find a way to release that pressure, and that’s what we see out on the concrete pavement,” said Hein.