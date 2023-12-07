HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a time for fun and a time for cheer in Hutchinson. Except in the northeast corner of town because “Bucky the Friendly Deer” is no longer here.

“It is sad that he’s not here anymore,” Ashley OBrien said.

“It’s a sad situation,” Melissa Gutierrez said.

“I was very upset. I was very upset about that because the deer was friendly. It was not aggressive. Nothing like that. It really was,” Clyde Trammell said.

Until this week, Bucky was a regular in neighborhoods on the northwest and northeast corners of Hutchinson. He was a people person … or deer.

“All the kids in the neighborhood loved him. They loved seeing him. They considered him one of Santa’s reindeer,” Aaliyah Davis said. “He was the cutest thing. He loved the kids. He loved when the kids would go pet him and play with him.”

“It was a nice little surprise throughout the week. You know, when he would come in the morning and wake us up on the Ring camera at like six o’clock in the morning. Or when we’re coming home from school and work, and he would just be out at the neighbor’s house. Everybody would kind of come out and see him,” OBrien said.

It’s easy to see how much the community loved Bucky. He even had his own Facebook page filled with photos and videos of residents interacting with the white-tailed deer.

The fact that Bucky was so comfortable around humans was probably a bad thing.

“He was a wild animal. He didn’t belong here in a suburban area, but he was very sweet. He was loved by many in those neighborhoods in northeast Hutchinson. He, up until now, he had not posed any kind of danger to anyone,” according to Gutierrez.

Bucky would often follow walkers or prance around dog walkers. He was spotted playing with dogs or running up and down fence lines face-to-face with fenced-in dogs.

But one evening this week, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was called to respond to an “active public safety incident involving a habituated white-tailed buck.”

“Frankly, a line was crossed that was to the detriment of the species, and it was well-intended. Absolutely well-intended by these folks,” Nadia Marji, KDWP public relations specialist, said.

“You feed him, and you see him, and now that he’s not here, I kind of regret doing that,” admitted OBrien.

“He was too friendly. If they took him out to a rural area farm or whatever, he would most likely make it back to a suburban area because he depends on people so much,” added Gutierrez.

So, what happened to Bucky? KDWP staff captured him in a net, carefully loaded him onto a truck, and took him to a private farm, where he was humanely euthanized.

“I cried a little bit, I will say. But it just makes me really sad. The fact that he is being punished for loving people,” Davis said.

“There was nothing aggressive about this deer at all,” said Trammell, who found Bucky sitting next to his house Monday as if he was waiting for Trammell to get home from work.

“This is absolutely a loss for the Hutchinson community, absolutely. And it’s also a loss for natural resource conservation, right?” Marji said. “We don’t get in the business of managing our state’s national resources to have to do what we did on December 5th.”

Several people and agencies, such as Gutierrez and KDWP, spent the last few weeks seeking a zoo or reserve to take Bucky in, but they all refused. Some cited his size as being too big. Others mentioned that deer who are caught and relocated often suffer from Capture Myopathy. Basically, they don’t handle the transition to a new location and get sick.