Buhler high school students compete in FirePoint C3 Challenge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of Kansas high schoolers is using their smarts to help the U.S. Army.

“My high school students are very excited about this project,” said Adam Whitney.

Buhler High School chemistry teacher Adam Whitney, some of his students, and volunteers have made the final cut to compete for the best design of the U.S. Army’s next generation of unmanned aerial vehicle concept for the FirePoint C3 competition.

“Whenever possible I try to get them updates and I’ve even had them involved in some of the testing aspects,” said Whitney.

“So we’re able to involve them and help them learn about research design,” said Dianne Whitney, Adam’s wife and volunteer with the team.

Adam, who is also a WSU student, came up with an innovative idea on lifting a military drone using hydrogen.

“Hydrogen actually has more lift than helium but on the downside it’s flammable,” Adam said. “So what we did is come up with safe hydrogen technology that makes using hydrogen much safer.”

Buhler High school is collaborating with two other university teams, Oklahoma State and University of Tennesee Knoxville. COVID-19 created a new challenge forcing the teams to work virtually.

“It’s the nitty-gritty details and working with new people virtually it’s the exciting part as well as the learning adaptability piece of the competition,” said Dianne.

They hope to move into the design and drafting phase later this summer with a completion by next year.

“Everything’s great on paper now we have to make it reality,” said Adam.