WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is currently battling a building fire located in southeast Wichita.

Firefighters have been dispatched to the 3000 block of East 31st Street South between South Hillside Avenue and Southeast Boulevard. Reports of the fire came in around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters could see visible flames showing. The Batallion Chief of the Wichita Fire Department soon called for a second alarm, which will double the fire department’s response, increasing the staffing and equipment for fire control. As a result, 45 firefighters showed up at the scene to help.

According to a Facebook post made by the Wichita Fire Department, “Crews are closing 31st St S between K-15 and Hillside.”

KSN News has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.