MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are looking for a masked man who jumped through a Taco Bell drive-thru window and used a metal grinder to break into a safe.

Memphis Police haven’t said how much cash the thief got from the safe under the front counter at Taco Bell on Estate Drive but said he was able to cut holes into the safe and remove the money.

Taco Bell in 900 block of Estate Drive. (Courtesy of Memphis PD) Taco Bell in 900 block of Estate Drive. (Courtesy of Memphis PD) Taco Bell in 900 block of Estate Drive. (Courtesy of Memphis PD)

This is the third Taco Bell targeted by criminals over the last month, and each time, the thieves entered the fast food restaurant through the drive-thru window.

On Oct. 24, two men and a woman robbed the Taco Bell in the 2700 block of Perkins at gunpoint.

According to MPD, a woman driving a silver Infiniti SUV placed an order at the drive-thru and then went around to the window.

As the employee opened the window, a man opened the backseat door with a gun in his hand, jumped through the drive-thru window, and took about $1,100 from the register. Police said the woman who drove the car was later arrested.

On Oct. 26, two men forced their way into the Taco Bell in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold through the drive-thru window. They demanded cash and then fled back through the window.

If you have any information that can help police with their investigations, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.