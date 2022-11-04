WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Fire District 1 suspended a burn ban that was implemented back on Oct. 20, due to recent rain.

The burn ban included the unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County, as well as the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire, Kechi, Park City, Bentley, Viola and Maize. The burn ban is also suspended for other cities that participated, including Mulvane, Clearwater, Cheney, Mt. Hope and Valley Center.

In the days leading up to and just after Oct. 20, SCFD1 experienced a number of large wildfires, which consumed hundreds of acres and damaged some structures.