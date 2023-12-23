WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you pass the intersection of Broadway and Central on Saturdays, you might see a group of people giving out a hot lunch to those in need.

The “Burrito Challenge” gives a hot burrito to homeless people in the area. Each Saturday at 9 a.m., rain or shine, the group says it will be there.

“I truly get more out of this myself, just by the experience,” Dave Cunningham, a volunteer, said. “Then anything we give out. So I do it maybe selfishly because it feels good. But I know, and I’ve built relationships with these people. I want to see them every morning too.”

On days when there is good weather, the food could be gone in as little as 20 minutes, but there are times volunteers will deliver the meals to the homeless.