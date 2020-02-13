Bus crash leaves students in hospital with minor injuries

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– The Kansas Highway Patrol says several people were injured when a school bus rolled onto its side on the Kansas Turnpike.

It happened near mile marker 112 in the northbound lane. Leaders at Emporia High School say 17 of the 36 kids that were inside the bus during the accident were dropped off at the High School at 11:30 a.m. As for the other children, they were transported to the hospital for some minor injures.

“What we have done here at the school is we have counselors here, lunches for the kids and , we also have staff that helps with clothing and those kinds of things so we use those resources,” said Community Relations Director for Emporia Public Schools, Lyndel Landgren.

KSN News also spoke with two parents who said they were shocked once they heard the news. One mother, told KSN News, two of her sons were involved in the accident. She then added one of her sons was being treated for a broken bone, while the other one received medical attention for an eye injury.

The hospital has not given us an update on how the students are doing as of now, but the KHP said the injuries were considered minor.

