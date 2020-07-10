Business community reacts to Kansas State Fair Board reconsidering 2020 fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – For the first time in more than a century, the Kansas State Fair may not go on. That means no carnival, no pronto pups and no cash rolling into Hutchinson.

When the Kansas State Fair is bustling with people, El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant in Hutchinson sees no shortage of customers.

“All day, people in and out,” said manager Cesar Ayala.

Ayala said profits double in those two weeks.

“Especially [since] I’m in front of the fair on Main Street. We get a lot of business,” said Ayala.

But that boost in business may not happen this year, as the Kansas State Fair Board is reconsidering holding the event. Officials say several vendors have pulled out and it’s been tough to get workers.

“So the fair wasn’t going to be what people expected and I think you could probably project that we might not have a good fair financially either,” said Robin Jennison, General Manager.

That financial impact would trickle down to the businesses in the area like El Potrillo.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture estimates the fair brings in about $13.3 million to Reno County and supports nearly 235 jobs.

For manager Cesar Ayala, the potential of no fair would mean big bucks lost but he feels safety is more important.

“But we have to be strong and understand the situation we’re in right now with the pandemic,” said Ayala.

The Kansas State Fair Board will meet Monday to decide if the fair will go on. Stay with KSN for coverage of their decision.