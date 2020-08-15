Business owner hoping to reduce speed limit to expand seating closer to the street, join Open Air ICT

One business is having a slower time getting permission to use outdoor seating due to the speed limit.

Open Air ICT allows for businesses to expand outside to allow more foot traffic in a socially distanced way.

The Owner of Reverie, Andrew Gough, would like to push his seating outside and even into the street but the way the ordinance is written, he can’t because traffic is moving a bit too fast.

“We are still waiting for answers from the city on the speed limit reduction,” said Gough.

Meaning Gough has to pump the brakes on what he believes is a pretty good idea.

“It will increase our visibility and also show people that we are open but we are distancing safely and give them alternative seating options, whereas we do not do any seating inside of our space right now,” Gough explained.

35 miles per hour is over the limit for what he can do and that is the current speed limit near his shop on Douglas.

He’d like to have a seat at the table and maybe get the ordinance adjusted, something city officials tell KSN they are in fact looking into.

“I got a response from the city…and they are looking into the situation and how they can help,” he said.

The change would be a breath of fresh air for the Open Air ICT project which Gough likes. He likes it even more because currently they are not seating people inside until a later time so he says it would help him during what has been a challenging year.

“This project could potentially help us to get back to where we were,” said Gough, “Our sales are still down more than 50 percent from where they were in the earlier part of the year so anything we can do right now to increase our foot traffic is good for us.”

City officials tell KSN at least five businesses have been granted a license for the project and expect more to be accepted in the near future.