$95 million Pentagon contract brings more work to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Textron Aviation Defense LLC of Wichita a $95.1 million contract.

Under the contract, Textron will provide sustaining engineering and program management services for the T-6 aircraft.

Wichita Textron Aviation employees will do the work and should be finished by April 12, 2026.

According to the DOD website, the award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No less than $1.6 million is being obligated for the fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds.

The Pentagon says Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity at (FA8106-20-D-0001).