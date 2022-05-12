WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Agco, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced on Friday that it was the subject of a ransomware attack.

According to a news release from the company, the attack impacted some of its production facilities. A ransomware attack is designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

The company says they are still investigating the extent of the attack and they anticipate that some business operations will be adversely affected for several days and potentially longer before they can fully resume all services. It all depends on how fast system repairs can be made.

The company says they will provide an update on the situation as it progresses.

Agco has two manufacturing facilities in Kansas, one in Hesston and the other in Beloit.