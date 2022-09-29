WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Air Force has announced a contract for Textron Aviation Defense in Wichita.

It says a country that partners with the U.S. is purchasing Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft. The Air Force did not reveal the name of the country or the number of planes in the order.

However, it did say the first part of the order amounts to $7.7 million for Textron Aviation Defense. By the time the order is finished, the cumulative value will be $45.8 million. The contract is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024.

Textron Aviation is continuing to push hiring and training incentives, including a recently increased starting wage of $20 an hour for manufacturing positions in Wichita, sign-on bonuses, and the availability of Kansas Aviation Tax credits.

The company is hosting a hiring fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9710 E. Central Avenue, Wichita. The company’s website lists 352 job openings at Textron’s Wichita plants.