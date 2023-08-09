WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Air travel continues to grow at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

Figures from June show that 159,164 passengers traveled in and out of the airport in June. That is an increase of 6.58% compared to last June, according to the airport.

Overall, passenger activity is up 14.69% over last year. However, the airport says travel numbers have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Airport dining and gift shops have seen an increase of 15.44%, while parking revenue is up 24.46%. Rental car revenue was down in June by 5.71%.

Air cargo in and out of Eisenhower continues to decline. You can read more here.