WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An announcement out of Seattle will bring more work to a Kansas plant. Lufthansa Group will buy up to 100 737 MAX jets in its first Boeing single-aisle order in nearly 30 years. The commitment includes a firm order for 40 737-8 planes with 60 options.

Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita makes approximately 70% of the Boeing 737.

Lufthansa launched the Boeing 737 in 1967, taking delivery of the first of 146 737s until its final delivery in 1995.

“It is a good strategic decision for the Lufthansa Group to order Boeing 737 aircraft again for the first time since 1995,” Carsten Spohr, Lufthansa CEO, said in a news release. “Around 60 years ago, Lufthansa was co-developer and launch customer of this globally successful model. With the new modern, quiet, economical and efficient 737-8 aircraft, we are making progress both in modernizing our short- and medium-haul fleet and in achieving our carbon CO2 reduction targets.”

“Our relationship with the Lufthansa Group has led to a number of industry changing achievements and we are delighted to see the 737 return to an original launch customer’s fleet,” Stan Deal, president and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a news release. “The Lufthansa Group has set bold targets to decarbonize its operations. The 737-8 will help the Lufthansa Group meet those sustainability targets with significant improvements in fuel use, emissions, and community noise impacts, all while reducing costs for the airline.”

Boeing says the 737 MAX reduces CO2 emissions by 20% and has a 50% smaller noise footprint compared to older generation airplanes.

The Lufthansa Group has placed a series of wide-body orders in recent years to accelerate the replacement of older airplanes. Its backlog includes firm orders for 34 787 Dreamliners, seven 777-8 Freighters, and 20 777-9 airplanes.