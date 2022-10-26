WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Alaska Airlines on Wednesday announced the carrier is expanding its 737 Max fleet with an order for 52 airplanes. The delivery is expected between 2024 and 2027.

The company also said it secured rights for 105 more planes through 2030. The airline says it is the biggest Boeing order in its history.

“This investment secures aircraft to optimize our growth through the next decade, which we know will be a formidable competitive advantage,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. “We’re proud of the strong financial foundation that uniquely positions Alaska to make this commitment to our future, and of the fantastic partnership we share with our hometown aircraft manufacturer at Boeing.”

The airline said it is trying to build one of the most efficient and sustainable fleets in the industry. The 737 Max reduces fuel use and emission by 20% compared to the planes it replaces.

The aircraft will be built in Renon near Alaska’s headquarters in Washington state.