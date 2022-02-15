WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — United Launch Alliance announced Tuesday that it has contracted with Milling Precision in Wichita to supply components for its Atlas V rocket. The announcement follows one in December in which United Launch Alliance chose Maynard Inc. of Wichita also to provide rocket components.

Currently, ULA works with 16 suppliers in Kansas. The company said that as its launch demand grows, it will look for even more suppliers. The CEO is already happy with what he sees in Wichita.

United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno and Senator Jerry Moran visit aerospace companies in Wichita in November 2021. (KSN Photo)

“I had the opportunity to visit Wichita recently and meet with current and potential suppliers,” said Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO. “During my time there, I was very impressed with the highly skilled workforce and aerospace industry knowledge that already exists.”

Senator Jerry Moran took Bruno on the tour of Wichita companies in November. Moran released a statement Tuesday reacting to ULA’s contract with Milling Precision.

“Wichita has a long history in aviation manufacturing and a talented workforce that puts the city on the map as the ‘Air Capital of the World,'” Moran said. “I appreciate Mr. Bruno being my guest in Wichita to see firsthand the diverse workforce Wichita has to offer both at Milling Precision Tool and other aerospace manufacturers. This partnership with Milling Precision Tool will launch the city further into the space manufacturing industry.”

ULA says it has successfully delivered more than 145 missions to orbit. It says the Atlas V rocket has launched 90 times with payloads for the Department of Defense, NASA and commercial customers.