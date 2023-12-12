SEATTLE, Wash. (KSNW) — An Irish company that leases aircraft has agreed to purchase 40 737-8 Max aircraft from Boeing.

Avolon already has multiple 737-8 and 737-10 variants in its portfolio. In June, the company ordered 40 737-8 Max aircraft.

“Today’s order reflects our continuing optimism in the outlook for the aviation sector and strengthens our ability to meet customer needs in delivery slots out to 2030 when the availability of aircraft is very limited,” says Avolon CEO Andy Cronin in a news release from Boeing. “We have now committed to 80 new, fuel-efficient 737 MAX airplanes this year, supporting the transformation of our fleet to lower emissions airplanes. Avolon has been a long-standing supporter of the 737 MAX platform, delivering the 1000th 737 MAX produced earlier this year and the first-ever 737 MAX in 2017. It is a pleasure to partner again with Boeing on this new order.”

“With long-term travel demand expected to remain strong, we are ready to support lessors looking to increase their single-aisle portfolios with fuel-efficient jets capable of operating across various route networks,” says Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “Avolon continues to be a significant and much-valued customer for the 737 program. This repeat order, in the same year, demonstrates its confidence in the 737-8 and the value the airplane brings to its customers.”

The fuselage, pylon, wing leading edges, thrust reverser, and engine nacelle for the 737 Max are built at Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita. They are then delivered to Boeing’s Renton, Washington facilities for final assembly.

The purchase will need final shareholder approval before being finalized.