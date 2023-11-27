WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A European company that trains pilots and ground crews has inked a deal to purchase new airplanes from Cessna.

BAA Training will purchase 48 Cessna 172 Skyhawks. The deal was announced late last week during the Dubai Air Show.

The Skyhawk is considered the ideal aircraft for training pilots. It is the best-selling aircraft of all time, with 44,000 Skyhawks produced since it was first introduced in 1955.

“For over six decades, the Cessna Skyhawk has inspired the next generation of pilots and served as the world’s leading flight trainer,” says Chris Crow, vice president of Piston Sales, in a news release. “We are delighted to continue the relationship with BAA Training to provide their students access to the most produced single-engine aircraft globally.”

“BAA Training has set an ambitious milestone to achieve a capacity of up to 1000 students per year, necessitating a significant expansion of our fleet,” says Marijus Ravoitis, CEO of BAA Training. “We are glad to finalize this order, as the addition of 48 Cessna Skyhawks will bolster our resources, enabling us to accommodate the growing demand for training and further solidify our position in the industry.”

BAA operates training facilities in Spain, Lithuania, France and Vietnam. They also operate a pilot training consultancy in India and have a sales office in the United Arab Emirates.

Delivery of the 48 planes is expected in 2026.