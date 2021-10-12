Bartlett’s new soybean facility to create 50 new jobs in southeast Kansas

MONTGOMERY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Board of County Commissioners of Montgomery County, Kansas, has given approval to Bartlett, a Savage Company, to receive county-issued industrial revenue bonds to support the company’s development of a soybean crushing facility in Montgomery County.

The Bartlett plant will be capable of handling approximately 38.5 million bushels of soybeans annually to crush into soybean meal and refined soybean oil, feedstock used in producing renewable fuels, food products and animal feeds.

(Courtesy: Bartlett, a Savage Company)

“This is an important milestone for our project, enabling infrastructure investment in Kansas that accelerates the nation’s transition to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable transportation system,” said Bartlett President Bob Knief.

“Agriculture-based and renewable energy businesses are major economic drivers in Kansas, and I am extremely pleased to see Bartlett recognize just how ideal this location is for the future of their operations,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said.

“We know they had other states in the region to choose from, so I am proud but not surprised that they selected Kansas as the winning location for this project,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.

Construction for the facility is scheduled to start in early 2022. Bartlett anticipates operations to begin in 2024.

The Bartlett facility will create about 50 permanent jobs. During construction, the project will also support additional jobs and economic activity.

About 110,000 bushels of soybeans will be processed each day at the Bartlett facility.

The approved bond incentives from Montgomery County and tax credits available through the state’s High Performance Incentive Program (HPIP) make Bartlett’s estimated $325 million investment in soybean processing infrastructure possible.

With easy access to highways 160, 166, 169 and 400, the plant will create strong local demand for soybeans and provide a consistent and competitive source of soybean meal, hulls and oil for the feed, food and renewable fuel industries.

This project also will encourage rail improvements benefitting Southeast Kansas. The South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad, owned and operated by WATCO, will provide rail services for the facility, connecting the plant to a network of Class 1 carriers.

Bartlett is part of the Savage family of companies, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Company is actively working with partners in the agriculture and energy industries to lead the buildout of renewable energy assets and services across North America. In addition to Bartlett’s planned soybean crushing facility in Kansas, Savage recently announced its newly completed multi-commodity railport near Stockton, CA that provides a gateway for the distribution of renewable fuels into California. Other projects, spanning all areas of renewable energy supply chains, are in various stages of development.