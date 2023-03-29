WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Signs went up this week at Wichita’s two Baskin-Robbins locations saying that they have closed.

Kelly Deininger, Integrated Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Baskin-Robbins parent company Inspire Brands, tells KSN News that the closers are permanent. In an email to KSN, Deininger says, “At this point, the shops are permanently closed, and there are no plans of reopening.”

The company operated locations at 8918 West 21st Street and at 2126 N. Webb Road in Wichita. In addition to Baskin-Robbins, Inspire Brands owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and Sonic.