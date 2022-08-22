(WDAF) — The wait is over for fans of Bath & Body Works.

After testing its loyalty program for months at stores in just 11 states, the company is rolling it out to all shoppers.

Customers can sign up for the rewards program starting Monday, Aug. 22. Join through the Bath & Body Works App, online at BathandBodyWorks.com, or while you’re at a store.

Those who enroll in the rewards program will get a coupon for $10 off a $30 purchase. You’ll also get a free gift on your birthday, exclusive peeks at new products, and early access to sales. That includes the company’s semi-annual sale and popular candle sale.

Plus, for every dollar spent, you earn 10 points. For each $100 spent, you’ll get a free full-size product worth up to $16.50. Keep in mind that points expire if your account is inactive for 365 days. Rewards expire 90 days after you earn them.

The Bath & Body Works app is available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.