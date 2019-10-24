Bed Bath & Beyond pulls pumpkins over blackface complaints

Live Now
NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond has removed pumpkins painted black with white mouths following complaints they were offensive because they resembled blackface.

News 12-Westchester reports the black pumpkins were placed on a porch outside a law firm in Nyack, New York, as part of a Halloween display. They were removed less than 48 hours later after some community members complained.

Law firm partner Mary Marzolla says the pumpkins were never meant to offend anyone and the firm represents people “of all colors and faiths.”

Associate Alak Shah says the pumpkins did not personally offend him, but since it did offend someone the firm took them down.

Bed Bath & Beyond apologized, saying any offense was unintentional and that it “immediately removed” the pumpkins from sale.

