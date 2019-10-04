Bed Bath & Beyond to close 60 stores by end of 2019

NEW YORK (CNN) — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be closing 20 more stores than originally planned.

In April, the company announced 40 stores would be closing.

Interim CEO Mary Winston said on a call that the closures will benefit the remaining open stores because of the company’s “renewed focus on driving traffic and operating efficiency,” CNN reports.

Forty of the closing stores are Bed Bath & Beyond locations and the other 20 will be stores from other brands.

Even with the closures, roughly 1,000 stores in the United States will remain. That does not include the company’s hundreds of World Market, Cost Plus, Buy Buy Baby and Harmon stores.

While it’s unclear which locations will close, they are expected to happen by the end of 2019.