Bell Textron announces opening of new Bell facility in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bell Textron has officially opened its new facility in Wichita.

It is located at One Cessna Blvd, Building C-5, a space that was previously used for engineering purposes by its sister company Textron Aviation.

The company says the Wichita facility will support multiple Bell programs and business areas, including engineering, supply chain, professional manufacturing and corporate services.

According to a news release, Bell was selected as a finalist to pursue two critical U.S. Army modernization programs. Bell invested in Wichita to support its future growth plans. The company has long-term plans to grow the workforce and capabilities at the facility.

“We want to thank the state of Kansas and the Wichita community for going above and beyond to support our business,” said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO, Bell, in the news release. “We are excited to establish the Bell name in Wichita.”

“Wichita is the Air Capital of the World and with resources like WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research and our extensive supply chain, our region is leading innovation in design, engineering, testing and manufacturing in aerospace and beyond.” said Andrew Nave, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Greater Wichita Partnership.

LATEST STORIES: