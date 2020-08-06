Bell Textron announces opening of new Bell facility in Wichita

Business

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy BellFlight)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Bell Textron has officially opened its new facility in Wichita.

It is located at One Cessna Blvd, Building C-5, a space that was previously used for engineering purposes by its sister company Textron Aviation.

The company says the Wichita facility will support multiple Bell programs and business areas, including engineering, supply chain, professional manufacturing and corporate services.

According to a news release, Bell was selected as a finalist to pursue two critical U.S. Army modernization programs. Bell invested in Wichita to support its future growth plans. The company has long-term plans to grow the workforce and capabilities at the facility.

“We want to thank the state of Kansas and the Wichita community for going above and beyond to support our business,” said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO, Bell, in the news release. “We are excited to establish the Bell name in Wichita.”

“Wichita is the Air Capital of the World and with resources like WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research and our extensive supply chain, our region is leading innovation in design, engineering, testing and manufacturing in aerospace and beyond.” said Andrew Nave, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Greater Wichita Partnership.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories