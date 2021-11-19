Best Buy 2021 Black Friday sale features 128 pages of deals

Best Buy has officially dropped its 2021 Black Friday ad. The ad features 128 pages. The sale kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28.

The ad features laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, televisions and more.

$249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Nov. 21).

Free $50 Best Buy e-Gift Card with Oculus Quest 2 headset (Nov. 21).

Best Buy Black Friday Laptop and Tablet Deals

Chromebooks as low as $99.

Save up to $500 on select Samsung laptops.

$249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor.

Save $150 on select MacBook Air models (Nov. 24).

Best Buy Black Friday Headphone Deals

$180 off – Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale for $169.

$80 off – Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds on sale for $199.

$60 off Apple – AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) on sale for $189.99.

$50 off – Bose Sleepbuds II on sale for $199.99.

$50 off – Apple – Airpods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $149.99

$40 off – Apple – AirPods (2nd generation) (with 6 months Apple Music free) on sale for $119.99

Best Buy Black Friday TV and Entertainment Deals

$100 off – Samsung 65-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K Smart Tizen TV on sale for $699.99.

$150 off – Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV on sale for $599.99.

$300 off – LG 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV on sale for $1,799.99.

$150 off – Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY audio on sale for $129.99.

$25 off – Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote on sale for $24.99

Best Buy Black Friday Kitchen Appliance Deals

$90 off – Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven on sale for $179.99

Get up to a $200 Best Buy Gift Card with the purchase of a major appliance

$280 off – KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Stand Mixer on sale for $219.99 (Nov. 21)

Best Buy Black Friday Smart Home Deals

Amazon smart speakers and displays starting at $19.99.

Save up to 50% on Google smart home and smart security products.

Best Buy Black Friday Vacuum Deals

$200 off – Dyson Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum on sale for $649.99.

$100 off – Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum on sale for $399.99 (Nov. 21).

Best Buy Black Friday Fitness Deals

Save up to $100 on select Fitbit Smartwatches and Activity Trackers.

$30 off – Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm on sale for $199.

$60 off – Apple Watch SE (GPS) 44mm on sale for $249.

$900 off – Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill on sale for $899.99.

Best Buy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.