Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 18: In this screengrab, (L-R) Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak during “One World: Together At Home” presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. The global broadcast and digital special was held to support frontline healthcare workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen )

(NEXSTAR) – Bill and Melinda Gates are ending their 27-year-long relationship, the Microsoft mogul said in a statement on Monday.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the statement reads. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

The statement refers to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports a variety of issues and was founded in 2000.

The Gates said they will continue “our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives.”

The couple asked for “space and privacy” for their family as they “begin to navigate this new life.”