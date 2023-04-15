WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Wichita shelves starting on Monday, April 17.
As part of the return, Blue Bell will be hosting sampling events at select Dillons and Leeker’s Family Foods. See the list below:
MONDAY, APRIL 17
Dillons
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
7707 E. Central Ave.
Wichita, KS 67206
Dillons
3 – 6 p.m.
225 Cloud Ave.
Andover, KS 67002
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Dillons
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
10515 W. Central Ave.
Wichita, KS 67212
Dillons
3 – 6 p.m.
10222 W. 21st
Wichita, KS 67205
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
Leeker’s Family Foods
3 – 6 p.m.
6223 N. Broadway St.
Wichita, KS 67219
THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Dillons
3 – 6 p.m.
1624 N. Rock Road
Derby, KS 67037
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Dillons
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
3200 Plaza East Drive.
Hutchinson, KS 67502
Blue Bell Ice Cream was recalled eight years ago due to a listeria outbreak. Authorities linked the outbreak to three death in Kansas. The company agreed to plead guilty and pay $19.35 million in the case. In addition, its plants in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama underwent intensive cleaning.