FILE – In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Blue Bell ice cream rests on a grocery store shelf in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Wichita shelves starting on Monday, April 17.

As part of the return, Blue Bell will be hosting sampling events at select Dillons and Leeker’s Family Foods. See the list below:

MONDAY, APRIL 17

Dillons

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7707 E. Central Ave.

Wichita, KS 67206

Dillons

3 – 6 p.m.

225 Cloud Ave.

Andover, KS 67002

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

Dillons

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10515 W. Central Ave.

Wichita, KS 67212

Dillons

3 – 6 p.m.

10222 W. 21st

Wichita, KS 67205

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Leeker’s Family Foods

3 – 6 p.m.

6223 N. Broadway St.

Wichita, KS 67219

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Dillons

3 – 6 p.m.

1624 N. Rock Road

Derby, KS 67037

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Dillons

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

3200 Plaza East Drive.

Hutchinson, KS 67502

Blue Bell Ice Cream was recalled eight years ago due to a listeria outbreak. Authorities linked the outbreak to three death in Kansas. The company agreed to plead guilty and pay $19.35 million in the case. In addition, its plants in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama underwent intensive cleaning.