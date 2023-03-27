WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fans of Blue Bell Ice Cream are getting their wish – the popular product is returning to Wichita store shelves on April 17.

The company made the announcement on Facebook Monday. The image with the post shows a plane pulling a “Coming soon” banner behind it.

Blue Bell Ice Cream was recalled eight years ago due to a listeria outbreak. Authorities linked the outbreak to three death in Kansas. The company agreed to plead guilty and pay $19.35 million in the case. In addition, its plants in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama underwent intensive cleaning.

The company slowly began returning its ice cream to some markets and eventually added more states. A Blue Bell spokesperson said it returned to the Kansas City area in 2019. It is also in southeast Kansas. You can see all the markets where it is available on Blue Bell’s website.

KSN News asked when other Kansas towns could see Blue Bell Ice Cream in stores. The spokesperson said the decision is based on consumer demand and retailer availability.

“We have never used a distributor and have chosen to always handle the ice cream ourselves, through our direct-store-delivery system,” the spokesperson said. “Therefore, it does take time to expand, and we want to do things right as we move along.”

Blue Bell said it is working to have its products available in all major supermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores and food service accounts.

The company lists its most popular flavors as:

Homemade Vanilla

Dutch Chocolate

Cookies ‘n Cream

The Great Divide

Moo-llenium Crunch

Cookie Two Step

Mint Chocolate Chip

Pecan Pralines ‘n Cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla

Rocky Road

Ultimate Neapolitan

Natural Vanilla Bean

Strawberry

Pistachio Almond

Buttered Pecan

Chocolate Chip

Banana Pudding

Milk Chocolate

Cherry Vanilla

Coffee

Black Walnut

Blue Bell also offers these flavors for limited periods during the year: