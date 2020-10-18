Boeing 737 Max could fly again by the end of 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Boeing 737 Max could return to service by the end of 2020, according to American Airlines.

American Airlines says it expects the Federal Aviation Administration to certify the plane by late November.

Parts for the Boeing 737 Max are made at Spirit Aerosystems and employees thousands of workers, many of whom have been laid off or furloughed while the plane was grounded.

If the plane is certified American says it will fly between Miami and New York daily.

