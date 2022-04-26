WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems has entered a new agreement with Boeing regarding repairs to the global 737 Max fleet.

The agreement expands Boeing’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) footprint and service offering, particularly nacelle and flight control repairs, for the global 737 Max fleet.

“Spirit is thrilled to be selected by Boeing Global Services as its global partner for 737 Max aerostructures repair, including nacelles and flight control services,” said Kailash Krishnaswamy, senior vice president of Aftermarket Services for Spirit. “Over the last three years, we have expanded from a single MRO center in Wichita to five MRO centers on four continents, which will allow us to serve Boeing’s global customers locally.”

Spirit AeroSystems has extensive experience with the 737 Max as the original manufacturer of the fuselage, thrust reverser, slats, and flaps. This will be the first pooling program Boeing has offered for these specific high-value large structural parts.

Spirit said the partnership will allow it to provide customized MRO solutions at “industry-leading turn-around times” for customers.

“With this agreement, Boeing Global Services is strategically positioned to assist all 737 Max operators by providing lease and exchange programs to respond quickly to unforeseen events,” said Mini Desai, vice president of Commercial Spares and Managed Parts, Boeing Global Services. “Our business serves our customer base beyond the sale of aircraft, and now we can expand lease and exchange support for aerostructures with Spirit AeroSystems.”

KSN has reached out to Spirit AeroSystems to see if the agreement will mean any changes in Wichita. A spokesperson said he will respond Tuesday afternoon. We will update this story when we hear back.