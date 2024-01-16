WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing on Tuesday named Admiral Kirkland H. Donald, U.S. Navy (Ret.) as a special advisor to Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun. The appointment is effective immediately.

Donald and a team of outside experts will conduct a thorough assessment of Boeing’s quality management system for commercial airplanes, including quality programs and practices in Boeing manufacturing facilities and its oversight of commercial supplier quality. The review comes after a plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month.

His recommendations will be provided to Calhoun and to Boeing’s Board of Directors safety committee.

Admiral Donald served as a nuclear-trained submarine officer for 37 years. In his last Navy assignment, he served as director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for eight years, ensuring the safe and effective operation of all nuclear-powered warships and supporting infrastructure. The program is recognized worldwide for excellence in reactor safety and reliability. He currently serves as chairman of the board for the largest military shipbuilding company in the United States, Huntington Ingalls Industries.