WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing on Tuesday finalized an order for 290 Boeing jets with Air India at the 2023 Paris Air Show.

The companies both held a signing to celebrate the purchase.

The Boeing order includes 190 737 Max aircraft, 20 of its 787s, and 10 of its 777Xs. The purchase consists of customer options for an additional 50 737 Maxs and 20 of its 787s, making it 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at the list price.

On Monday, rival Airbus won a record order for 500 jets from India’s IndiGo.

Indian airlines are racing to triple their in-service fleet to meet passenger demand.

Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita delivers fuselage, propulsion and wing systems to Airbus, Boeing and other commercial and business aircraft companies.