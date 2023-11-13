DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (KSNW) — The airline flydubai has agreed to purchase 30 new 787-9 Dreamliners from Boeing.

It’s the first purchase of wide-bodied aircraft from Boeing by the company. In a signing ceremony at the Dubai Air Show, flydubai says they plan to use the aircraft to open new routes and expand their existing air service.

It’s not the first Boeing purchase for the airline.

“In 2008 when we placed our first-ever order for 50 Boeing 737 aircraft, we were confident of the vital role flydubai would play in supporting Dubai’s aviation hub,” says His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, in a news release. “I am proud today to see flydubai evolve further, surpassing labels and challenging the traditional conventions around travel. Today’s order reaffirms flydubai’s commitment to enabling more people to travel across its expanding network. The highly fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner will allow flydubai to expand its horizon and cater to the growing demand on existing routes.”

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at flydubai. We are committed to offering the right product at the right time to cater to the changing market and customer needs,” says Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai. “The Boeing 787 Dreamliner offers a perfect combination of operational excellence, fuel efficiency as well as passenger appeal.”

“The 787-9 is perfectly suited for the needs of flydubai as it looks to open up longer-range routes and add capacity across its network,” says Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “flydubai passengers will enjoy the Dreamliner effect, an experience like no other in the air, flying with more comfort and arriving at their destinations feeling more refreshed.”

The airline’s current fleet of 79 aircraft consists entirely of Boeing 737s. They also have a backlog order of 137 of the 737 aircraft.

The 787 holds up to 296 passengers with additional cargo and can travel 7,565 nautical miles before refueling. The 787’s fuselage and engine pylons are built by Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita.

The rest of the aircraft is assembled at Boeing’s South Carolina facility.