Boeing Senior Advisor, Board member to retire at year end

CHICAGO – (PRNewswire/KSN) – Boeing, the world’s largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services, will see many changes coming in 2020.

The Boeing Company announced Thursday that J. Michael Luttig, 65, Counselor and Senior Advisor to the Boeing Board of Directors, has informed the Board of his retirement at year-end.

Luttig served as Boeing’s General Counsel from 2006 until assuming his most recent responsibilities in May 2019.

Luttig joined Boeing after serving 15 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Before his appointment to the Federal Bench, Luttig served as Assistant Attorney General and Counselor to the Attorney General of the United States.

Luttig has been managing legal matters associated with the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents and advising the Board on strategic issues.

“Judge Luttig is one of the finest legal minds in the Nation, and he has expertly and tirelessly guided our company as General Counsel, Counselor, and Senior Advisor,” said Interim Boeing President and CEO Greg Smith. “We are deeply indebted to Judge Luttig for his extraordinary service to Boeing over these nearly 14 years, especially through this past, challenging year for our company,” said Smith.

The soon-to-be retiree says it has been his honor to serve as Boeing’s General Counsel, Counselor, and Senior Advisor to the Boeing Board of Directors, and that he “will be eternally grateful to The Boeing Company.”

Boeing supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries and employs more than 150,000 people worldwide.

LATEST STORIES: